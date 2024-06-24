Heavy monsoon rains predicted across country in July

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast, saying that moderate to very heavy rains may cause riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events.

The NEOC highlighted expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July.

As per the latest projections from the NEOC Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Sukkur districts of Sindh will receive 30-75 mm rainfall in the month of July while in 2nd and 4th week of July heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.

The forecast indicated that rainfall at isolated places of Mardan, Malakand and Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected in 3rd week of July while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in 4th week of July.

It added that in the first and second week of July, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad & Gujranwala Districts of Punjab and the capital territory, Islamabad will receive 15-50 mm rainfall at isolated places while in 4th week potential flooding in ICT, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Faisalabad, hill torrents in DG Khan, moderate to heavy rains in Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur is expected.

The forecast added that in fourth week of July, Astore District of Gilgit Baltistan and isolated places of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, and potential severe flooding in nullahs and rivers. Moderate to very heavy rains may cause riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events.

Meanwhile, in light of these projections, the NDMA advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations.

Local departments are urged to sensitise residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans.

Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.