Heavy pre-monsoon rains cause flooding in various Balochistan districts

QUETTA: Pre-monsoon heavy rainfall has caused flooding in various districts of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds in Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Sohbatpur and Jhal Magsi districts of the province, uprooted several electricity poles disrupting the power supply to the area.

Floodwater swept away several electric poles in Kohlu, while power supply has been suspended in Mawand and Tambu.

Quetta Electric Supply Company has stated that the rainfall has damaged link roads resulting in disruption of the power supply.

The Met Office has forecast more rainfall in the region. District authorities in Balochistan have issued alert for the concerned departments to remain vigilant to meet any emergency situation.

Floodwaters in Sibi district swept away a pick-up van on Sunday leaving five people dead.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an advisory asked all relevant departments to remain alert amid heavy rains forecast in the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, predicted a spell of torrential rains with gusty winds and thundershowers would begin in the country from today and will continue till Wednesday.

Due to this system of heavy rains, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan might witness landslides, and there was also a risk of flooding in streams, rivers and low-lying areas.

Comments