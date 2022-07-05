Heavy rain disrupts flight operations at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall in the metropolis has disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, five domestic and international flights from Karachi airport has been delayed due to torrential rains in the port city.

A Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight, PK-304, departed at 3:42 PM after several hours of delay, while an Islamabad-bound flight – PK-308 – departed at 4:23 PM after delay.

Meanwhile, a Dubai-bound international flight has been delayed by a one-and-a-half hour. The flight, Z-336, will now depart at 6:30 PM.

A Sharjah-bound international flight, G-9545, was delayed by an hour. Moreover, a Colombo-bound flight, UL-184, was delayed by a one-and-a-half-hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that rain lashed several areas of the port city as the first monsoon spell continued across the country.

Karachi’s Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Saddar, Lyari, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Nagan Chowrangi, and Godhra received showers this afternoon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast said that monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and may continue during next 24 to 48 hours. The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

