Heavy rain, flooding claim three more lives in Balochistan

QUETTA: Heavy rainfall and floodwater claimed three lives in Balochistan, citing PDMA ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported three deaths in Khuzdar, Kech and Jhal Magsi districts of Balochistan.

At least 10 people have died in rain-related incidents in Balochistan since June 19 when monsoon rains began, PDMA stated.

Seven people trapped in flash floods were rescued, PDMA said. “Six persons were trapped in flooding in Barkhan district and one in Harnai,” disaster management body stated.

Heavy rains and flooding have thoroughly destroyed 100 houses, while partially damaged over 200 houses in the province, according to PDMA.

“The ongoing rain spell will continue until July 29,” PDMA said.

According to reports, 66 people died in rain-related incidents in Punjab, 41 fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Sindh, 10 in Balochistan, 11 in Islamabad, six in AJK and five deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan.

More than 233 people had been injured in the incidents caused by the rains or flooding, while more than 468 houses were damaged.