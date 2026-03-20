Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail Lash Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of Karachi once again on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Torrential showers hit Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, SITE, Manghopir, and Nusrat Bhutto Colony.

Heavy downpours were also reported in Yousuf Goth, Surjani Town, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri and FB area.

Major thoroughfares and residential pockets in Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Lyari, Kharadar, and the Old City area were left submerged under rainwater following the intense spell.

The downpour extended to Clifton and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), while parts of District East—including Korangi, Landhi, Malir, the Airport area, and Shahrah-e-Faisal—also experienced heavy falls.

Additionally, a hailstorm was reported in parts of Keamari.

🛑 کراچی میں ایک بار پھر ⚡ بارش اور ژالہ باری شروع pic.twitter.com/FhF94qc94F — WeatherWalay (@weatherwalay) March 19, 2026

Yesterday, heavy rains played havoc in the city as at least 19 people were killed and 27 others were injured in various accidents across Karachi as stormy rains lashed the city.

According to details, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms lashed the metropolis late Wednesday night. Winds reaching speeds of up to 97 kilometres per hour uprooted trees, knocked down electricity poles, and caused roofs and walls to collapse in multiple areas.

The deadliest incident occurred in the Mowach Goth area of Baldia, where a wall collapsed due to intense winds, killing 13 people. Officials said the victims had taken shelter beside the wall during the rain.

In Quaidabad, a couple died after the roof of their house caved in. Another fatality was reported near Yar Muhammad Goth in Landhi after a lightning strike. In Korangi No. 5, one person was killed when a tree fell near Tasleem Ground.

Further incidents include a woman who died in Korangi after a roof collapse, while four others were injured. In Bhains Colony’s Pirano Goth, a four-year-old girl lost her life when a roof fell, and three people were injured in a similar incidentin Malir’s Bhains Colony.

Rescue officials also reported injuries in Clifton due to fallen trees, while in PECHS, a hospital wall collapsed onto parked vehicles. Additional structural damage was reported in Machhar Colony.

The severe weather also disrupted aviation operations, with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority suspending light aircraft movements, including Cessna planes, while flight operations at Karachi airport were temporarily halted.