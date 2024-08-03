web analytics
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Heavy rainfall at Koh-e-Sulaiman causes flooding in Rajanpur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
RAJHANPUR: Heavy rainfall at Koh-e-Sulaiman unleashed torrential flooding and wreaked havoc in Rajanpur district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The land link of several areas with cities disrupted. Rod-e-Kohi flood torrent also swept away a man named Rashid yesterday. A search has been underway for second day to trace the man swept away by the raging flood water.

The floodwater has entered in several areas of Rojhan and submerged houses and standing crops. Several houses were collapsed under the raging torrential flood water.

The flood affected people waiting for aid from administration under the open sky.

It is to be mentioned here that the Rod Kohi system is a form of irrigation, which utilizes water from flash floods originating in the mountains to irrigate the foothill plains.

