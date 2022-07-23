Heavy rainfall expected in Karachi from tomorrow: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh districts from July 24 (Saturday), ARY News reported.

“Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorms tomorrow (July 24),” the weather department said in its latest advisory.

In its fresh update, the PMD said strong monsoon currents have started penetrating into eastern Sindh and will prevail till July 26 and 27.

Under the influence of the news system, the city was expected to see widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls.

PARTS OF KARACHI RECEIVE LIGHT RAINFALL THIS MORNING

Heavy or very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh during the forecast period, it added.

Earlier today, several areas of the metropolis such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Jinnah Terminal, Quaidabad, and Korangi received light rain.

Comments