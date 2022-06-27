Heavy rainfall expected in Karachi in July: Met Office

KARACHI: Light rain is expected in Karachi on Tuesday (tomorrow) while a spell of heavy showers will enter the metropolis in the first week of July, ARY NEWS reported quoting Met Office.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather will remain hot and humid in the city today with winds blowing at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

“The temperature will remain between 35 C to 37 C and will have a feel-like effect of 40 C,” the met office said.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four persons including three children lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents that occurred in Karachi during the first spell of rainfall.

Four persons were killed in accidents due to thunderstorms and heavy downpours in different areas of Karachi. Two children aged 4 and 5 years were killed in a wall collapse incident in Malir’s Millat Town area.

In another wall collapse incident, a 45-year-old man was killed in Gulshan-e-Areesha in Met Department area. An eight-year-old boy has also lost his life after a wall collapsed in Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad area.

After heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, the worst traffic jams were witnessed in different areas including Sharea Faisal, Tariq Road, Allahwali Chowrangi, Purani Sabzi Mandi, Hassan Square, University Road, Karsaz, Stadium Road and Millennium Mall.

Comments