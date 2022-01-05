Heavy rainfall expected in Karachi on Thursday: Met Office

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from Thursday evening under the influence of the prevailing weather system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today.

Several parts of Sindh, including Karachi, had received a second spell of winter showers Tuesday under the influence of the strong rainy system that had entered northern Balochistan a few days back.

According to Met Office, the port city will contine to receive more rains till January 7 as strong rainy weather system is still present in the city.

Intermittent rain in different parts of Karachi Tuesday turned the weather cold. The rain which started on Tuesday evening continued till late Wednesday with short intervals, bringing the mercury considerably down.

Surjani Town received maximum rainfall in Sindh during the ongoing wet spell, citing the MET Office.

Showers were reported in different parts of the port city including Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Surajani Town Sohrab Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Purana Golimar, Shahra-e-Faisal and other areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had released figures of the ongoing rainfall.

Surjani Town in Karachi received 37mm rain, while Gulshan Hadeed 32mm, Quaidabad and Landhi 28mm, North Nazimabad 23mm, Faisal Base and North Karachi 22mm, Saadi Town 22.1mm, University Road 22.4mm, Old Airport 20.7mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 20.1mm, Jinnah Terminal 20.4mm, PAF Base Masroor 20mm, Keamari 16.5mm and Orangi received minimum rainfall in Karachi measured 14.8mm.

In other areas of Sindh, Padidan received 25mm rainfall, Dadu 22mm, Sukkur 16mm, Jacobabad and Rohri 15mm each, Hyderabad (City 15, Airport 13mm), Nawabshah 14mm, Thatta and Khairpur 13mm each, Tando Jam and Sakrand 11mm each, Larkana 10mm, Mohenjo Daro 08mm, Mirpur Khas, Chhore 07mm each, Mithi and Shaheed Benazirabad 01mm each.