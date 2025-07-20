web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Heavy rainfall likely in Islamabad-Rawalpindi, other adjacent districts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Authorities expecting another heavy rainfall spell of monsoon in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts in Punjab’s Potohar region from July 21 (tomorrow).

The Flood-Rain emergency control room has been activated at the office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division. The control room will directly monitor flooding in rain drains of six districts.

In case of an emergency urgent location will be provided and instructions will be issued, Rawalpindi’s Commissioner said.

Rescue 1122 has issued high alert of more rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from tomorrow. Preparations have been made to tackle any contingency, while special 1122 teams have been deployed in cities and adjoining areas.

District emergency officer Sibghatullah has said that water boats and other necessary equipment have been provided at Soan river and other points to tackle any rain emergency. “Special teams have also been deployed to tackle flashfloods emergency”.

He said rain emergency declared and section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi and advised citizens to avoid approach rain rivers and nullahs during rainfall. “Citizens must avoid disposing off garbage and construction debris into rain drains”, DEO said.

Rescue officer said that the rescue 1122 staff’s leaves have been cancelled, and the district administration has activated control room and Nullah Lai and other drains being monitored.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.