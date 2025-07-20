Heavy rainfall likely in Islamabad-Rawalpindi, other adjacent districts

ISLAMABAD: Authorities expecting another heavy rainfall spell of monsoon in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts in Punjab’s Potohar region from July 21 (tomorrow).

The Flood-Rain emergency control room has been activated at the office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division. The control room will directly monitor flooding in rain drains of six districts.

In case of an emergency urgent location will be provided and instructions will be issued, Rawalpindi’s Commissioner said.

Rescue 1122 has issued high alert of more rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from tomorrow. Preparations have been made to tackle any contingency, while special 1122 teams have been deployed in cities and adjoining areas.

District emergency officer Sibghatullah has said that water boats and other necessary equipment have been provided at Soan river and other points to tackle any rain emergency. “Special teams have also been deployed to tackle flashfloods emergency”.

He said rain emergency declared and section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi and advised citizens to avoid approach rain rivers and nullahs during rainfall. “Citizens must avoid disposing off garbage and construction debris into rain drains”, DEO said.

Rescue officer said that the rescue 1122 staff’s leaves have been cancelled, and the district administration has activated control room and Nullah Lai and other drains being monitored.