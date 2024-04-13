Heavy rainfall, thunderbolts claim nine lives across country

ISLAMABAD: Thunderbolt and heavy rainfall claimed nine lives including two children in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

One man and two children were killed in lightning strikes as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu and Khuzdar.

Heavy rainfall also lashed southern Punjab including Multan, while KP’s Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Mohmand and Kohat districts also received downpour.

Low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan said that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.

Moreover, rainfall with thunderstorm in Upper and Lower Chitral demolished two houses, while landsliding and flash floods suspend vehicular traffic at Chitral, Garam Chashma, upper Chitral and Torkho road.

A vehicle of tourists was rescued, which was stranded at a nullah.

Most of the areas in upper Chitral descent into darkness after electrict supply disrupted.