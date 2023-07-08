Heavy rains claimed 76 lives, injuries to 133: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The Heavy rains have claimed the lives of 76 people and injured 133 across the country since June, ARY News reported quoting NDMA.

As per details, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) report stated that nine people have lost their lives and eight others injured in the heavy rains across the country in the last 24 hours.

NDMA data shows that so far 76 deaths and 133 injuries to people have been reported, which includes 15 women and 31 children, whereas 78 houses have so far been damaged as torrential rain continued to play havoc across the country.

Punjab has the most number of people who died where 48 people were in the heavy rains and 20 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), five were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) finalized its emergency plan ahead of the first spell of monsoon rains predicted from July 3 to 8 across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NDMA spokesperson said that the Met Department predicted the first spell of monsoon rains with thunderstorms from July 3 to 8 in different parts of the country. It added that heavy rains can also occur in landslides in mountainous areas and flooding situations in low-lying areas.

The authority issued instructions to the concerned departments regarding its rain emergency plan citing the expected weather conditions.