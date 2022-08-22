Heavy rains, floods suspend train operations across country

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has suspended the operation of several passenger trains across the country after the flash floods washed away the tracks at various spots.

The recent flood situation has forced the authorities to cancel the operation of eight passenger trains running between Sindh and Punjab.

The operations of Awam Express, Tezgam Express, Pakistan Express, Karakoram Express and Karachi Express have been suspended for two days (August 23 and 24) due to floods and heavy rains.

The operations of Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail had already been suspended.

The PR administration said due to continued rain railway track between Gambat and Tando Masti is submerged in rainwater.

In a statement, PR spokesperson said that all-out efforts were being made to repair the affected track, adding that the train operation would be restored soon after completion of repair work.

