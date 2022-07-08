Heavy rains: Hafiz Naeem demands to declare emergency in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded the Sindh government declare an emergency in the metropolis as heavy rains submerged many thoroughfares and low-lying areas of the city, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government for failing to make necessary arrangements despite the rain forecasts.

He pointed out that last year, Rs1.2 billion were set aside for the cleaning of drains. However, he said, the government did not cleaned the drains. “Several areas of the port city have suffered urban flooding due to Sindh government’s incompetence,” he added.

Read More: Karachi suffers urban flooding after heavy rain lashes city

Hafiz Naeem also criticised Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, saying that the ‘political’ administrator started work after the announcement of elections in the province. He demanded the provincial government declare an emergency in the city in a bid to deal with the flood-like situation.

The JI leader also lashed out at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for not raising voice over the Karachi situation, accusing MPAs of taking bribes. “The Karachi Transformation plan submerged in the first spell of rain,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem further said that the political parties have diverted the people’s attention from the main issues. He also noted that a young man died of electrocution, but not a single politician raised voice against K-Electric.

