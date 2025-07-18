Rain continues to pound Rawalpindi, Islamabad, emergency declared

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan – July 18, 2025 – Intermittent rainfall has been lashing Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and surrounding areas since last night, with more showers expected today (Friday), ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Heavy rain has played havoc in the twin cities since yesterday. Pakistan Army troops have been called for the relief and rescue operation.

A flood and rain emergency has been declared across the Rawalpindi Division in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

A spokesperson for the Commissioner’s Office stated that all relevant departments and emergency response teams are on high alert to tackle any untoward situation.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Islamabad to gauge its preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season and potential flood emergencies.

During the Shehbaz Sharif monsoon visit, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik gave a briefing to the Prime Minister on the existing flood conditions, pre-warning system, and integration techniques with provincial and district administrations.

Authorities informed the Prime Minister that rainfall levels have surged by 30–40% above average, raising issues about flash floods and water overflow across multiple regions.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the timely transmission of flood warnings via SMS and mobile alerts.