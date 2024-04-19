Heavy rains: Schools to remain closed tomorrow

PISHIN: The district government has announced the closure of all schools tomorrow (Saturday) in Pishin after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city.

A notification was also issued in this connection.

As per the PDMA report, Gwadar, Pasni, and Mara, Jewani, Panjgur and Turbat are severely affected by the torrential rains.

Around 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents across the province while 40 houses were destroyed.

Hundreds of villages drowned, link roads and bridges damaged by water after heavy rainfall on Pak-Iran coastal belt.

Sporadic spells of heavy rainfall lashed border town of Chaman and adjoining areas since night.

Read More: Schools in Balochistan to remain closed amid rain emergency

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Quetta, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Sherani and Barkhan districts of Balochistan today amid flash floods hit the region.