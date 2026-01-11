Heavy Traffic Toll: Two killed in separate trailer accidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy traffic continues to claim lives in Karachi, as two people were killed in separate accidents involving trailers, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, a motorcyclist was killed at the Northern Bypass near Mawach Goth after a trailer rammed into him.

The driver of the trailer fled the scene immediately after the accident; however, police have taken the vehicle into custody.

In a second mishap, which occurred in the SITE area near Walika, another person lost his life after being run over by a trailer.

Rescue sources informed that the deceased’s body has been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.

Earlier in the day, as many as four people, including a groom, were killed and one person injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jamrud town of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when the groom was returning with his friends from a salon after wedding preparations. The collision instantly turned wedding celebrations into mourning.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured person to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Nauman, Mansoor, Sohail, and Zarab. Upon receiving news of the groom’s death, scenes of grief were witnessed at the wedding house.

Police cordoned off the area, collected evidence from the scene, and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.