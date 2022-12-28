Heavy vehicles banned in Karachi to improve traffic flow

KARACHI: The Sindh government has taken a step to improve traffic flow in Karachi and banned the movement of heavy vehicles, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput headed a briefing session on Wednesday and ordered DIG Traffic Sindh to strictly enforce the ban on heavy vehicles to improve the flow of traffic in Karachi.

He directed DIG Traffic to start a crackdown on vehicles having locally tinted glass, sirens, and fancy number plates. The chief secretary also directed the concerned officers to strictly enforced the ban on heavy vehicles.

He asked the traffic police officers to seize vehicles having fancy number plates besides taking strict action against the violators.

He further stated to remove all types of obstacles and illegal parking from the service road of University Road and the imposition of fines over traffic violations.

DIG Traffic informed the chief secretary in the briefing session that at least 15,704 drivers were arrested for traffic violations this year, whereas, the fitness certificate of 3,421 vehicles was also suspended.

