HEC announces Chinese government fully-funded scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has announced the Chinese Government Scholarship – High-Level Postgraduate Program 2026 (Type B) for Master’s and PhD studies at Tianjin University, China.

According to details shared by HEC on social media, the fully funded scholarship is open to outstanding Pakistani students in engineering, sciences, management, humanities, and social sciences.

The program is highly competitive and aims to attract outstanding international students to pursue postgraduate studies in China.

The application deadline is January 18, 2026.

Tianjin University currently offers 104 Master’s and 125 PhD programs, including 29 Master’s and 55 PhD programs taught in English.

The scholarship covers full tuition, accommodation or housing subsidy, medical insurance, and a monthly stipend of CNY 3,500 for both Master’s and PhD students. International airfare is not included.

DURATION OF SCHOLARSHIP

The scholarship is awarded for the full duration of the degree, subject to satisfactory academic performance.

REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.2 out of 4.0 or equivalent. PhD applicants are required to have at least one published research paper.

Language proficiency requirements include IELTS (6.0) or TOEFL (80) for English-taught programs, while HSK Level 5 is mandatory for Chinese-taught programs.

Applicants must meet the academic and language requirements of the chosen program

HEC clarified that it will have no financial liability regarding the scholarship.

Further details are available at the HEC website.

For complete details: click here