HEC bars universities from direct agreement with foreign NGOs

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has barred universities from making direct agreements with international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), ARY News reported.

As per details, in a letter to Vice Chancellors and heads of educational institutes, Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Malik stopped the universities from signing contracts with international NGOs without the permission from foreign ministry.

He stated that universities are working with international organizations on sensitive and political matters which does not portray a positive image of Pakistan.

Earlier, the federal cabinet approved the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Amendment Bill 2023.

The federal cabinet approved the HEC Amendment Bill and the prime minister has been given the controlling authority of the Higher Education Commission.

The premier has been granted powers to remove an HEC chairman before the expiry of the employment period. Prior to the amendment, the HEC chairman is only answerable to the chief executive of the federal government.