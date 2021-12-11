HEC announces new international scholarships: Here’s how to apply

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced fully funded scholarships for studies in China for the session 2022-23.

According to HEC statement, Pakistani students who are desirous to study in China are encouraged to apply for new scholarships. The scholarships are for Bachelors’s, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees (Ph.D.).

The Chinese universities offer scholarships in almost all academic fields and majors, including Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy, and Fine Arts.

The last date of registration for HEC Chinese government scholarship is January 3, 2022.

How to apply online?

Apply online at: http://eportal.hec.gov.pk/

Deposit Rs1000 rupees in HEC account.

Upload deposit slip at the time of submitting application.

After successful submission of the application at HEC portal, retain printed copy application form signed by yourself.

Submit online application at CSC web portal at http://www.campuschina.org/ or http://www.csc.edu.cn through program Type.

Financial support

Tuition Funds. Tuition funds will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities.

Accommodation: Free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy to each awardee.

Stipend: As per China Govt. Scholarship Program.

Undergraduate students: CNY 2,500 per month (Min)

Master’s students: CNY 3,000 per month (Min)

PhD students: CNY 3,500 per month (Min)

Travel Expenditure:

Travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial responsibility.

