HEC offers international scholarships for PhD studies: Here’s how to apply

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan on Thursday announced scholarships for students interested in pursuing PhD studies in the United States.

According to the HEC statement, Pakistani students who are desirous to study in the United States are encouraged to apply for new scholarships.

The scholarships will be granted under the HEC’s US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor project.

The HEC, in a statement, further said that scholarships are only available for PhD programmes. The last date of registration for HEC US scholarship is February 28, 2022.

Read More: GOVT EXTENDS APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR EHSAAS UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP

Here’s how to apply

You will be required to create user ID by using your CNIC (without dashes).

Create an account and fill the required information available on the screen.

Click and obtain ‘Mobile Code’ on your provided mobile no. for further process. (Currently, MNC / Ported numbers are not supported)

After receiving code on your mobile enter the code.

Enter your email ID and click Send Code. You will receive a code on your provided email.

Please enter a valid email ID.

Perform code verification and click on submission.

You will be registered successfully. Please check your email for further information.

You will be required to enter your created ‘User ID’ & ‘Password’ then ‘Sign in’ on HEC portal.

Complete online profile section-wise at https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk/

Click ‘Scholarships and Grants’ on left ‘Navigation’ and then ‘US-PAK Knowledge Corridor Application’.

Now follow instructions, fill and submit the form successfully.

Comments