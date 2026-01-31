HEC postpones HAT, USAT tests in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has postponed the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) and the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) scheduled for February 1, 2026, in Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the HEC said the decision was taken in view of the “prevailing law and order situation” in Quetta.

The commission clarifies that the postponement of the test applies only to Balochistan, while examinations in other parts of the country will proceed as planned.

The commission said a new date for the tests for students in Balochistan would be announced in due course and advised candidates to regularly check the HEC, and ETC websites for updates.

