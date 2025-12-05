HEC finalises online degree attestation system

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has finalized plans to modernize its degree attestation process by integrating blockchain technology, a move aimed at increasing efficiency, transparency, and security while removing the need for applicants’ physical presence.

Procurement for the system’s development has been completed, and HEC officials say the platform will be fully operational within six months. Acting Chairman Nadeem Mahbub directed the implementation team to prioritize the project and ensure its earliest possible rollout.

Under the new system, graduates from the 25 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that have fully implemented Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) will have their degree information automatically integrated into the blockchain upon graduation.

These students will no longer need to submit documents for attestation, as their verified degrees will be accessible directly via the HEC portal.

For students from HEIs without ERP systems, degrees and transcripts will be submitted online through the HEC portal. The respective universities will verify the documents, after which they will be added to the blockchain.

The system will allow entirely digital verification, providing secure, tamper-proof access to authenticated records. Once verified, degrees will be stored on HEC’s blockchain and can be instantly authenticated by government departments, the Foreign Office, embassies, and private organizations.

The move will make the attestation process fully automated, paperless, and transparent, eliminating the need for manual stamping or in-person visits.