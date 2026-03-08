Hecking tasked with saving freefalling Wolfsburg

Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg on Sunday announced that Dieter Hecking would replace the sacked Daniel Bauer as coach, with the club second last and in danger of being relegated from the top flight for the first time.

Wolfsburg’s 2-1 home loss to Hamburg on Saturday was the latest setback for the 2009 German champions.

Bauer took over on an interim basis after predecessor Paul Simonis was fired in November. He won three of his first seven games in charge but has since picked up just two points in eight matches.

Veteran manager Hecking, who won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in 2015 as the club finished second in the Bundesliga, will try to help the club beat the drop.

In a statement, Hecking recalled his “successful time” with the Wolves, adding he “knows the quality and energy this club possesses.”

The Volkswagen-owned club have been in the top flight since winning promotion for the first time in 1997. Wolfsburg are two points adrift of Werder Bremen, who occupy the relegation play-off place.