HEC’s budget restored to Rs 65 bn for FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) budget has been restored to Rs 65 billion for the financial year 2024-25, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the Minister of Finance revised the order of cut Rs 40 billion in the budget of the HEC for the financial year 2024-25 and restored the

Earlier this year, the HEC’s budget slashed from Rs 65 billion to a mere Rs 25 billion, causing widespread concern among educational institutions and stakeholders.

The significant budget cut had raised alarms about the future of higher education and development programs nationwide.

READ: HEC budget reduced to Rs25bln

The learning and development budget has been restored with the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and Education and Planning, Chairman.

However, in a turn of events, the Ministry of Finance has reinstated last year’s budget of 65 billion rupees. The Chairman of HEC expressed his gratitude towards all Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister, and other key stakeholders for their support in reversing the budget cut.

“There was a disturbing situation regarding the HEC budget for a long time,” said the Chairman. “But with the concerted efforts of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Education and Planning, the learning and development budget has been restored.”

The Ministry of Finance has recommended the allocation of the Rs 65 billion budget to the Budget Wing of the HEC, ensuring that educational programs and development initiatives will continue without further financial constraints.