PPP MPA elected chief of Sindh’s Soho tribe

THATTA: In a first, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA from Sindh, Heer Soho has been elected as chief of Soho clan in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, for the first time ever Sindh has elected a woman as chief of the clan. The decision was taken unanimously by the elders of the Soho clan. Born on 26 September 1975 in Mirpur Bathoro, Thatta, Sindh, MPA Heer Soho holds a Master’s Degree in Agriculture and in Economics.

MPA Heer Soho was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on a reserved seat for women in the 2002 general election.

Later she ran for the seat of the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of MQM from Constituency NA-238 (Thatta-II) in the 2008 general election, but was unsuccessful and lost the seat to Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi.

Soho ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of MQM from Constituency PS-85 (Thatta-II) in the 2013 general election, but again remained unsuccessful and lost the seat to Amir Haider Shah Sheerazi.

In March 2018, Heer Soho quit MQM and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). She was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of PPP on a reserved seat for women after the 2018 general election.

