Richa Chadha breaks silence on her ’99 retakes’ scene from ‘Heeramandi’

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha aka Lajjo revealed the scene in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, for which she gave 99 retakes.

For the unversed, Richa Chadha, who essayed Lajjo in Bhansali’s much-anticipated series, revealed in an earlier interview, that she was about to ‘hit a century’ with her number of retakes for a scene in ‘Heeramandi’, and gave around 99 retakes.

Since then, viewers have been speculating that the shot in discussion can possibly be her emotional dance sequence from the song ‘Masoom Dil Hai Mera’.

However, the ‘Fukrey’ star has now clarified that the particular scene did not make it to the final cut of the series.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chadha confirmed, “Let me try to explain this last time. The shot I needed 99 takes for has not been used in the show lol.”

“It wasn’t a good take. I probably sucked that day. Bass. Samajh jao yaaron (That’s it, now you all should know),” she added. Notably, Bhansali’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

The eight-episodic web series, co-starring Chadha with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

