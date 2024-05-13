Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal to star in another SLB project?

Following her stint in Heermandi, Sharmin Segal is reportedly been added to the cast of Sanja Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

While Bhansali Productions announced Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal as the cast of the romantic saga earlier this year, Segal has been recently added to the cast of the project, an Indian media outlet reported.

Reports on Reddit claimed that Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal will be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

As per a Reddit user, “My friend recently came in contact with someone who works with slb and the source confirmed that Sharmin Segal is going to be a part of ‘Love & War.’ They were expecting Heeramandi to be a massive success and Sharmin being talk of the town but alas all there hopes are dashed post the debacle.”

According to the user, those working on the project had doubts regarding Segal’s acting abilities, however, nobody could forward their concerns to SLB.

It is pertinent to mention that Segal was brutally trolled by the fans for her acting in Bhansali’s web series as several called her acting “expressionless.”

Following the outrage, the actor turned off the comment section on her Instagram.

Segal was dubbed the weakest link in the cast of Heeramandi and viewers questioned Bhansali for casting her in a lengthy role, only because of her relation to him.

Later, actor Aditi Rao Hydari called out the trolls targeting Sharmin Segal for her performance in her uncle’s web series.

Addressing the backlash Segal has been receiving following her acting in the web series, Hydari called it mean and horrible.

“It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that,” she said.