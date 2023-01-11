Heimtextil 2023: Pakistan Pavilion attracts visitors at German exhibition

FRANKFURT: The Pakistani Pavilion attracted my visitors at 4-day world’s largest exhibition of home textiles ‘Hem Textile 2023’, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistani Consul General Zahid Hussain inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion in the 4-day world exhibition of home textiles ‘Hem Textile’ fair.

Speaking to the media he said that the strong relations between Pakistan and Germany are 71 years old and efforts are being made to further strengthen the trade relations.

He said the textile industry of Pakistan is vital for our economy and is the country’s powerful export.

The trade development authority has set up the Pakistani pavilion in halls 10.0 and 10.3 where more than 59 companies have showcased their products.

He said 202 exhibitors from Pakistan are participating in person. Commercial Wing, Frankfurt has made maximum efforts to facilitate the exhibiters.

The Messe Frankfurt administration said that steps have been taken to facilitate all the delegates at the exhibition.

The Consul General said that the Pakistani pavilion will be the centre of attention of foreigners in the 4-day international exhibition.

