Heimtextil 2024: All you need to know

Heimtextil, the international trade fair for home and contract textiles, will take place from January 09 to 12, 2024. 

All preparations have been finalised for the much anticipated Global Heimtextil Exhibition 2024.

With over 2,600 exhibitors participating, demand exceeds the number of exhibitors at the previous event, organiser Messe Frankfurt said in a press release

Several Pakistan companies will participate in the Global Heimtextil Exhibition 2024, the world’s leading trade exhibition for home textiles, to be held in Frankfurt, Germany.

The top four exhibiting nations of Asian Excellence and Asian Selection are China/Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh.

At Heimtextil 2024, a realignment of all sustainable formats of the worldwide Texpertise Network will be launched with Econogy.

