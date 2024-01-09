Heimtextil 2024 trade fair begins in Germany

Heimtextil, the international trade fair for home and contract textiles, has kicked off in Frankfurt. The event will continue till January 12th.

A total of 273 Pakistani companies participating in Heimtextil 2024.

Pakistan is the 4th largest exhibiting country at Heimtextil Frankfurt and a longstanding participant in this show. More than 272 companies from Pakistan are participating in Heimtextil 2024, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is set to have the largest pavilion in this show.

Over 2,794 exhibitors are participating all around the world and the top 10 countries are China (900), India (447), Turkey (277), Pakistan (272), Italy (129), Germany (122), Spain (93), Portugal (65), Great Britain (42) and Netherlands and Belgium (42).

Pakistani companies are unveiling a diverse array of offerings spanning bed linen, kitchen textiles, and towels. The top four exhibiting nations of Asian Excellence and Asian Selection are China/Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh.

In 2023, Pakistan stood among the top 10 visitor countries, highlighting its enduring enthusiasm for exploring the forefront of textile innovation and trends.