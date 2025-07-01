web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

TDAP to represent Pakistan at Heimtextil Frankfurt 2026

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to represent pakistan at Heimtextil Frankfurt 2026, ARY News reported.

Heimtextil is the largest international trade fair for home and contract textiles, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 13–16, 2026. The fair will showcase the widest variety of home textiles and a broad range of products for interior design, making it the leading platform for the latest innovations and trends in the textile industry.

Heimtextil 2026 will showcase new trends and a global range of textiles and carpets for bedrooms, bathrooms, living spaces, and flooring. With the addition of Flooring & Equipment, the fair now covers the entire textile and non-textile interior design sector, offering greater business opportunities and international connections across residential and hospitality markets. Featured products include fitted carpets, handmade and machine-made carpets and rugs, custom and unique pieces, mats, runners, fibres and yarns, machinery, accessories, and furs.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will participate with the Pakistan pavilion in Heimtextil Frankfurt 2026.

275 exhibitors from Pakistan showcased their products at Heimtextil 2025 in which 64 exhibitors participated under the pavilion of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and 211 Participated independently.

Pakistan holds a strong position in the global textile industry, and its continued presence at Heimtextil.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.