Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to represent pakistan at Heimtextil Frankfurt 2026, ARY News reported.

Heimtextil is the largest international trade fair for home and contract textiles, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from January 13–16, 2026. The fair will showcase the widest variety of home textiles and a broad range of products for interior design, making it the leading platform for the latest innovations and trends in the textile industry.

Heimtextil 2026 will showcase new trends and a global range of textiles and carpets for bedrooms, bathrooms, living spaces, and flooring. With the addition of Flooring & Equipment, the fair now covers the entire textile and non-textile interior design sector, offering greater business opportunities and international connections across residential and hospitality markets. Featured products include fitted carpets, handmade and machine-made carpets and rugs, custom and unique pieces, mats, runners, fibres and yarns, machinery, accessories, and furs.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will participate with the Pakistan pavilion in Heimtextil Frankfurt 2026.

275 exhibitors from Pakistan showcased their products at Heimtextil 2025 in which 64 exhibitors participated under the pavilion of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and 211 Participated independently.

Pakistan holds a strong position in the global textile industry, and its continued presence at Heimtextil.