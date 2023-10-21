Heinrich Klaasen ‘best’ white-ball batter of spin: Kevin Pietersen

MUMBAI: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has come up with a big remark about the South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a blistering century against the former’s side in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Heinrich Klaasen, despite being repeatedly troubled by cramps, overcame a day of draining heat and humidity to complete a 61-ball hundred with a six and a four off successive deliveries from England bowler Mark Wood.

Set to chase 400, England could only raise 170 before bundling out in 22 overs and thus succumbed to one of the biggest defeats in the history of the World Cups.

The defending champions, after having a dismal start, lost wickets at an alarming rate and were reduced to 84/7 in 15.1 overs.

England further slipped to 100/8 in the next over when bowling all-rounder David Willey fell for a run-a-ball 12.

When it seemed all over for England, their tailenders Mark Wood and Gut Atkinson retaliated with a sensational 70-run partnership before Keshav Maharaj castled the latter to register South Africa’s dominating victory.

Read More: South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen apologizes after scoring century against England

Atkinson scored 35 in 21 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries while Mark Wood remained unbeaten with a quickfire 43. His 17-ball knock featured two boundaries and five sixes.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kevin Pietersen was impressed with Klaasen’s batting against spin in the World Cup clash between South Africa and England.

Please tell me who’s a better batter than Klaasen against spin, in white ball cricket?

Can’t think of any even close…? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 21, 2023



“Please tell me who’s a better batter than Klaasen against spin, in white ball cricket?” the former batter asked.

According to Peitersen, he can’t think of any batter who is even close to Heinrich Klaasen in the format.