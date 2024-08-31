Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 Chopper, crashes

A helicopter that was being carried for repairs by an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had to be dropped mid-air in Kedarnath after it lost balance on Saturday.

The helicopter that was dropped was unoccupied, Rudraprayag’s District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said.

In a statement, the IAF said the defective chopper had to be “jettisoned” as the MI-17 failed to hold its weight, and it was dropped over an “unpopulated area”. “The crew safely released the load over an unpopulated area, ensuring no damage to life or property. An enquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said.

Rahul Chaubey said the helicopter, which belonged to Crystal Aviation Company, had suffered a technical fault during landing earlier this year on May 24. The helicopter had made an emergency landing just 100 metres before the helipad in May. All the passengers onboard did not suffer any injuries.

An #IAF Mi-17 V5, while airlifting damaged Kestrel civil helicopter in Uttarakhand today, had to jettison the load due to flight safety reasons. The crew safely released the load over an unpopulated area, ensuring no damage to life or property. An enquiry has been ordered.… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 31, 2024

On Saturday, the chopper was being taken to Gauchar airstrip for repairs. However, the MI-17 helicopter began to go off balance as it was flying over Lincholi. The pilot of the MI-17, sensing trouble, dropped the chopper at a vacant spot.

Rescue personnel were sent to the spot as soon as information was received. Authorities have appealed to people not to spread any rumours about the incident.