Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing

DI Khan: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Dera Ismail Khan after it developed a technical fault on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing near Adiala village due to a technical problem.

The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from village by road.

Videos shared on social media show locals and children, who were playing cricket at the helicopter’s landing site, expressed happiness on seeing Imran Khan and took selfies with him.

Khan also interacted with children and shared his views on the current performance of Pakistan Cricket Team.

