Helicopter crash: Two martyrs laid to rest with military honours

LARKANA: Pakistan Army Pilot Major Saeed Tunio, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, who were martyred in Lasbela Helicopter crash, were laid to rest with military honour, ARY News reported.

Major Saeed Tunio was laid to rest in Larkana and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz in Punjab’s Shakargarh.

The body of pilot Major Saeed Tunio, who was martyred in a helicopter accident in Balochistan, was taken to his native home, where the family members paid their last respects.

The funeral prayer of the martyr was performed in the village Sajawal Tunio, which was attended by family members, military and civil society members and a large number of people belonging to various walks of life. The martyred Pakistan Army Major was buried in the local cemetery with full military honours.

Read more: PAKISTAN ARMY OFFICERS, SOLDIERS MARTYRED IN LASBELA HELICOPTER CRASH: ISPR

Brigadier Owais and Lt. Col. Umar of Sixteen Division Five Corps from Panu Aqil Cantonment placed flowers on the grave of the martyr on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On the other hand, the funeral prayers of Martyred Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were performed at the grounds of the government school on Ikhlas-e-Pur Road, Shakkargarh, in which a large number of civil and political personalities, besides senior military officials, participated.

After performing the funeral prayers, martyr Mudassar Fayyaz was laid to rest in the local cemetery, where army officers laid floral wreaths on behalf of the army chief.

Comments