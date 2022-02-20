VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach

MIAMI, Florida: A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters on Miami Beach, crashing a few feet away from swimmers and sunbathers.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area of South Beach.

A video shared by the police shows the helicopter crashing in the ocean at the beach with sunbathers and swimmers.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022



According to the Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials, two passengers sustained traumatic injuries and have been transferred to the local hospital. The passengers are in stable conditions, the officials reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration has started investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

