Monday, February 21, 2022
Web Desk

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach

MIAMI, Florida: A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters on Miami Beach, crashing a few feet away from swimmers and sunbathers.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area of South Beach.
A video shared by the police shows the helicopter crashing in the ocean at the beach with sunbathers and swimmers.


According to the Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials, two passengers sustained traumatic injuries and have been transferred to the local hospital. The passengers are in stable conditions, the officials reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration has started investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Web Desk

