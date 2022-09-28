Helicopter video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream pipelines

Denmark’s armed forces on Tuesday released a video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter.

The EU will step up protection of its energy infrastructure following the incidents that caused the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” Borrell said in a statement.

“We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security.”

However, the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines does not constitute an attack on Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told SVT public television on Wednesday.

“This is not an attack against Sweden because it is not in our territory,” Linde said. “It is an international incident”.

She said U.S. Secretary Anthony Blinken had offered support to find out what had happened and that both the EU and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had been informed.

