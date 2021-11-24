Hellbound overtakes Squid Game to become most-watched Netflix show

South Korean fantasy horror series Hellbound overtook Squid Game as the most-watched show on Netflix globally.

According to a foreign news agency, the web show achieved the milestone on November 20. It topped the ratings in over 80 countries within a day of its debut.

The show tells the story of unearthly beings delivering condemnations and sending individuals to hell which leads to the emergence of a religious group that is formed on the basis of divine justice.

Hellbound, which premiered at the 2021 Toronto international film festival in September, is directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

It is to be noted that Squid Game, which made its debut on Netflix on September 19, was on the top spot for 46 nonconsecutive days.

The South Korean web show was viewed in 94 countries and generated an estimated $900 million in profit for Netflix.

The director of “Squid Game” Hwang Dong-hyuk, had expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season.

“We are in the talks for Season Two,” writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview. “It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages.

“I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now,” Hwang added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!