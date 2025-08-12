Helldivers 2 teases Halo collaboration before Xbox release

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios teased an exciting collaboration with the Halo franchise on Tuesday.

The developer shared a trailer to highlight the planned release of the game on Xbox later this month.

“Enlist in the Helldivers and crush the enemies of liberty to bring the shining light of Managed Democracy to the darkest corners of galaxy. Deploying to Xbox consoles on August 26th — report for duty and deliver Freedom… one bullet at a time,” the caption of the post read.

However, the Helldivers 2 trailer excited fans not only for the Xbox port, but also a potential collaboration with the Halo franchise.

Towards the end of the trailer, the camera focus on Super Earth city, with a Hellpod descending.

The background music includes a distinctive saxophone melody, which fans recognied as Rain (Deference for Darkness) from Halo 3: ODST.

RECRUITING NOW Enlist in the Helldivers and crush the enemies of liberty to bring the shining light of Managed Democracy to the darkest corners of galaxy. Deploying to Xbox consoles on August 26th — report for duty and deliver Freedom… one bullet at a time. See you on the… pic.twitter.com/ilZ9lkcsWB — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) August 12, 2025

Several gamers took it as a hint for the upcoming crossover between the two popular games.

It has been speculated that the next Helldivers 2 Premium Warbond, likely to arrive on August 28, could celebrate the Xbox release with a Warbond themed around Halo 3: ODST.

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Game Studios has not officially confirmed or denied the speculations about the crossover between Helldivers 2 and Halo.

It is worth mentioning here that Helldivers 2 became the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time, with a total of 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks in 2024.

The game is expected to hit new heights of success following its release on Xbox.