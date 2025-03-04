Helmet made mandatory to enter THESE Karachi roads

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic authorities have decided to impose a strict helmet law on three major roads in the city in a bid to curb the rising number of motorcycle accidents, ARY News reported.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, the police have identified three routes– Metropole to Clifton Bridge, PIDC to Saudi Consulate, and Shahrah-e-Faisal – where motorcycle riders will not be allowed to enter without wearing helmets.

“Motorcyclists without helmets will be turned back on three roads. We are initially making these three roads model roads,” said the DIG Traffic.

The DIG Traffic said that the decision has been taken to reduce the number of accidents involving motorcycle riders. He added that during Ramadan, the authorities will run an awareness campaign to educate riders about the importance of wearing helmets.

However, after Ramadan, strict action will be taken against riders found without helmets. The authorities will also impose heavy fines on violators.

To facilitate the implementation of the new law, the authorities will provide modern locking systems to all section officers. The system will allow riders to unlock their motorcycles only after producing their helmets.

Explaining the system, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that wherever a motorcycle is parked, a modern lock will be installed. The rider will only be allowed to unlock the motorcycle after wearing a helmet.

All section officers will be provided with 50 modern locks each to implement the new system.