Hen lays 24 eggs in 6 hours leaving poultry experts baffled

A hen in Kerela India left its owners, netizens and the whole poultry industry by laying 24 eggs in just 6 hours.

According to local Indian media, a hen in a village in Kerela state India amazed everyone by laying 24 eggs in a span of just 6 hours. Locals were amazed to see the frequency of the egg-laying by the hen. The hen has become kind of a local attraction and people have been gathering to witness the hen who achieved this feat.

The hen is a hybrid V380 variety, the owner told the local media. The hen was limping after which the owner applied oil to its legs, the owner Biju said. The hen soon started laying eggs and did not stop until she laid 24 eggs.

In a similar incident in the Indian state of Karnataka, a hen became a local attraction after laying cashew-shaped eggs. The weird incident took place at Laila village in Bethangady taluka of Dakshina Kannada district. The hen laid as many as 10 cashew-shaped eggs.

The owner of the hen was surprised when they saw the first weirdly shaped egg, but they decided to wait for another day before doing anything about it. Even after three consecutive days, the hen continued to lay cashew-shaped eggs. People have now begun flocking to witness this natural wonder.

