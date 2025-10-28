Hendricks, Bosch script South Africa win against Pakistan

South Africa made a triumphant start to the T20I series against Pakistan with a comprehensive 55-run victory here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Reeza Hendricks contributed with a half-century, while Corbin Bosch claimed four wickets in the game, which was dominated by the visitors.

Chasing a 195-run target, the home side bundled up for just 139 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan got off to a cautious start to the pursuit, with Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub putting together 31 runs stand.

Lizaad Williams sent Farhan packing after he scored 24 off 19 with the help of four fours.

Returning Babar Azam fell for a two-ball duck off Corbin Bosch, while captain Salman Ali Agha trapped leg before wicket attempting to play a across the line.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Ayub launched a counterattack on the South Africa bowlers by switching gears. The left-handed batter scored a brisk 37 off 28 deliveries, featuring four sixes and a four.

Ayub’s dismissal proved decisive as Pakistan lost their remaining six wickets for just 54 runs .

The all-rounder offered significant resistance with a 20-ball 36, comprising four fours and two sixes, until eventually falling victim to Williams.

Bosch led the bowling charge for South Africa with a four-wicket haul, followed by Linde with three, while Williams bagged two.

Earlier, Hendricks’ 60 from 40 balls powered South Africa to a strong total of 194-9 in the first T20I after being asked to bat.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks were off to a flyer, posting 44 in just 3.5 overs. The former rolled back the clock with his elegant stroke play, while the latter rose to the occasion with fine shots.

The dangerous stand eventually culminated in the introduction of Saim Ayub, removing De Kock after scoring 23 off 12 with the aid of five cracking fours.

Despite the wicket, the Proteas continued on their merry way with Tony de Zorzi taking Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners. The left-hander belted Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed for five fours and ended the powerplay with his side 74-1.

However, once Mohammad Nawaz was introduced into the attack, the scoring rate went down, and De Zorzi was stumped due to a clever piece of bowling. He made 33 from 16, striking five fours and a maximum. As a result, South Africa were 2-93 in 7.4 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz kept mounting pressure with an excellent bowling spell. He cut through the Proteas’ middle order, which pegged them back and allowed Pakistan to squeeze their scoring rate.

However, Hendricks held the innings together and struck a half-century, with wickets tumbling around him. He hit five fours and a six in his knock.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz remained the standout bowler, picking up three wickets in his quota of four overs.

Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Q de Kock†, RR Hendricks, T de Zorzi, D Brevis, MP Breetzke, D Ferreira*, GF Linde, C Bosch, LB Williams, N Burger, L Ngidi.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman*, Usman Khan†, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed