Henley Passport Index 2025: Where can Saudis travel without a visa?

In the recent Henley Passport Index 2025 release, the latest global passport rankings strength have been revealed based on visa-free access, exposing Singapore to be once again in the top position, while Saudi Arabia is at 59th, allowing its citizens to enjoy visa-free access to several countries.

Singapore has secured the top position, letting its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to an extraordinary 195 destinations.

This marks the unceasing ascendancy of Singapore in global mobility, driven by strong bilateral relations and international agreements.

Japan and South Korea share the second spot, each offering access to 193 countries. European nations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain follow closely, tied for third place with 192 destinations.

The United States ranks 10th, while countries like Russia and Türkiye are positioned at 49th, and China at 64th.

Read More: US visa rules for Pakistani applicants tightened

Saudi Arabia, a key regional player, ranks 95th, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 57 countries. Other Gulf nations such as Bahrain and Oman are placed at 97th and 99th, respectively.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, Iraq (101st), Syria (102nd), and Afghanistan (103rd), with Afghan passport holders have just 25 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access due to their passport ratings.

The Henley Passport Index 2025 continues to highlight global passport rankings, and the stark disparities in global travel freedom, emphasising the importance of diplomatic relations and international cooperation in shaping passport power.