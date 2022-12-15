Henry Cavill confirms he will not return as Superman

Just weeks after he enthralled fans with his return to DCEU, Henry Cavill has now confirmed that he will no more reprise Superman in future titles.

On Thursday morning, ‘The Witcher’ star issued his statement on the social site, Instagram, confirming his exit as Clark Kent aka Superman from the future DC titles.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill announced.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” his note read further.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

He went on to add, “For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

“It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” Cavill concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Cavill’s tenure as the Man of Steel lasted for five DCEU films including ‘Man of Steel‘, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, ‘Justice League‘, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ and ‘Black Adam‘.

‘The Witcher’ renewed for season 4 sans Henry Cavill

As Superman, he was last seen in DC’s latest release, Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Black Adam’. He was featured in a post-credit scene for the movie, leaving fans excited for more Superman appearances in the future.

