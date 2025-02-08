Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso spark engagement rumours

British heartthrob Henry Cavill has sparked engagement rumours with his girlfriend and mother of his first child, Natalie Viscuso.

Weeks after welcoming his first child with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, the ‘Justice League’ star Henry Cavill now has rumours mills buzzing with their engagement speculations, following their recent outing.

As reported by foreign media, Cavill and Viscuso sparked the buzz on Friday, when they walked together on the red carpet of the AACTA Awards 2025, in Gold Coast, Australia, with the latter having a dazzling diamond on her left ring finger, grabbing all the attention of the eagle-eyed fans.

This came days after the couple was spotted pushing a baby pram on January 18, as their little family stepped out to enjoy the summer sun in Australia.

Notably, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have been in a steady relationship for more than three years at this point.

The couple went Instagram official back in mid-2021 when they posted a picture of themselves playing chess together. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” the actor had written in the caption. Meanwhile, his lady love penned, “Teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or… maybe he let me win?”

He confirmed the reports of their first pregnancy last April, at the premiere of his film ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’.