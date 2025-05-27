Henry Cavill’s Voltron movie gets release date update

Henry Cavill’s highly anticipated Voltron movie has officially finished filming, with producers now turning their focus to release plans.

The live-action film, based on the classic 1980s anime series, stars Cavill in a leading role and is directed by Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The news came from producer Bob Koplar, who shared an update on Instagram, confirming the production wrap.

He wrote, “Our live-action Voltron film has officially wrapped production, and we’re THRILLED with how it all went.” Koplar, who has worked with the Voltron franchise for years, added, “This WILL be the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of.”

Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman, leads a star-studded cast that also includes Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, Laura Gordon, Tim Griffin, Daniel Quinn-Toye, and Alba Baptista.

Henry Cavill’s involvement has raised excitement among fans, who have long awaited an update on the film’s progress.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed, reports suggest the Henry Cavill’s Voltron film is likely to be part of Amazon MGM Studios’ 2026 slate, as filming has now been completed. Koplar assured fans that once a launch date is set, they will be the first to know.

“There’s been some chatter out there about the plans for the film’s launch,” he said. “We’d like to assure you, when official plans are set for the film, you will be the first to hear it right here. Stay with us! I promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

Though many hoped for a cinema release for Henry Cavill’s movie, some insiders claim that the flick will go straight to Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Despite Amazon’s general support for theatrical releases, Voltron may skip the big screen altogether.

This new role for Henry Cavill marks another major project for the British actor, who continues to take on a wide range of high-profile roles.