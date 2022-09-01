Henry Cavill will be ‘100% back’ as Superman; claims industry insider

British actor Henry Cavill is said to be making a re-entry in DCEU (DC Extended Universe) soon; will reprise his iconic character of ‘Superman’.

As per a recent Twitter post from a Hollywood insider, ‘The Witcher’ actor will be ‘100% back’ to the extended universe to reprise his role as the DC superhero.

“I’ll just say it. Multiple scoopers 100% believe Henry is back, the dm I received said “Cavills back”,” the person wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The Twitter handle titled AJ, further claimed in the post, “This friend who told me this I trust very well, and has ALWAYS been skeptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing into the idea of Cavills return.”

Before this, it was seen as impossible. But the tides are changing. Something has to be going on. — AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack (@AjepArts) August 30, 2022

“Before this, it was seen as impossible. But the tides are changing. Something has to be going on.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the tweet from the insider came soon after a Twitter space conversation between journalists Erik Davis and Umberto Gonzalez, who discussed the reports of Cavill’s return, and claimed that the actor has been approached but he ‘doesn’t want to come back’.

Well, that is some exciting piece of news for the DC fans, however, any official statement from the company or Cavill is yet to be received.

About Henry Cavill, he made three appearances as Clark Kent aka Superman in DCEU. After making his debut as Krypton’s powerful alien in ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), the actor reprised the role in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) and ‘Justice League’ (2017).

It is to be noted here that Cavill was the last to play ‘Superman’ in DCEU, and was later moved out of the picture when the studio began exploring the different directions for the future of the DCEU.

