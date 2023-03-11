 Hera Pheri 3: A task too big to fail

In a world where organic comedy is hasty and is being superseded by dull or adult humor, the announcement of Hera Pheri 3 in the making offers a much-needed breath of fresh air for desi movie lovers.

There’s however, one concerning difference: It is being directed by Farhad Samji, a personality who has become quite known with his reputation for introducing overrated sequels of otherwise commercially successful Hindi movies.

I saw the picture on a Facebook group dedicated to posting memes from Priyadarshan movies 1 week ago. There it was, Akshay Kumar, Sunit Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, posing for a picture together along with some other important figures who are to be playing an important role for the film: Hera Pheri 3.

“And the shoot for Hera pheri 3 commences“, the caption said.

I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a hearty moment seeing the film I had enjoyed so much watching returning with another sequel.

Let’s be honest. We all Pakistanis had gone Ga Ga over the film series. First it was Heri Pheri in 2000 then Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. We couldn’t get enough from both the movies back then.

Even today, we share memes of Sham, Raju and Babu Bhaiyya with zest on our Whatsapp chats and Facebook groups. To us, it isn’t just a movie, it’s one of few pieces of art our generation will remember and keep recalling for decades to come as one of the most engaging level of comedies ever produced.

Fast forward to today and we see our childhood heroes getting old yet, getting ready for another comeback, and that too in an era in which Bollywood comedies have become halfhearted and vulgar.

But here’s the thing, Farhad Samji will be the man behind the helm this time.

The first part was produced, co-written, and directed by Priyadarshan. He is the man behind some of the most unforgettable family humor movies of Bollywood to date.

Movies like Chup Chup Ke (2006) De Dana Dhan (2009), Bhaagam Bhag (2006), Dhol (2007), and Bhool Bhulaiya (2007) along with a dozen others have been the hallmark of Priyadarshan’s unparallel list of projects.

The second part was directed and co-written by an equally talented Neeraj Vohra. A slew of Priyadarshan’s movies consists of Neeraj Vohra’s contribution, thus making them a set of personalities sharing the same vision. Neeraj Vohra’s contribution to movies such as Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012), Josh (2000), Badshah (1999), and Awara Paagal Deewana (2002) with some more had added commendable feats.

When Neeraj Vohra played his part in Hera Pheri, fans were equally thrilled by his work of screenplay and direction.

However, with the third part of Hera Pheri in the making, knowing that it is behind a man who has botched up several movies feels uneasy for me as well as for those who are aware of the importance carried by the director’s and the writer’s role in a film.

But why Farhad Samji?

It’s because Farhad Samji has a record of giving out overly exaggerated movies with unsatisfactory cinematics and a not so entertaining storyline. Not to mention overrated comedy.

Farhad Samji, together with his brother Sajid Samjhi and wrote dialogues for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba in 2018 featuring Ranvir Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The movie garnered attention because it was Rohit Shetty’s and had Ravir Singh, not because it was written by the Samji brothers.

He directed Housefull 3 with his brother in 2016 which descended in its standard as compared to the first part which was produced by Sajid Khan in 2010 (brother of Farah Khan). The 3rd part had set the bar quite low for its low standard direction and storyline despite gaining commercial success majorly credited to the cast of actors.

Farhad Samji didn’t stop there. He went on to directing Housefull 4 in in 2019 and wrote dialogues movies for Bhaagi 3, Street Dancer 3D, and a remake of a 1995’s Coolie No.1 in 2020. All these movies failed in creating the comic standard people were hoping for. Most of them failed in becoming a commercially viable movie. The downfall of comedy had begun.

Farhad further went on in directing Bachan Pandey in 2021, another box office failure.

Furthermore, Farhad Samji has written dialogues for Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Sooryavanshi, and Singham. These movies were prolific but again not because of their storyline but due to other bells and whistles of the film. He even co-wrote Laxmii in 2021, a remake of a Tamil movie Kanchana (2011).

Despite the fact that Farhad Samji has worked with talented people including Neeraj Vohra , he has failed continuously in maintaining an original standard of balanced comedy.

Farhad Samji directing this new part raises concerns that just like its previous project, Farhad may also downgrade the quality standard of Hera Pheri 3- and people just can’t picture their all-time favorite movie series getting ruined.

I strongly believe that even Farhad himself is aware of the pressure on him. He must do everything not to mess this one up. But it is not what he thinks, but what he does shall depict whether the legacy of Raju, Sham, and Babu Rao persists or fades away.

By the way, there has also been a prediction of Hera Pheri 4. Let’s just hope for the best here.

All for now today, until next time.

